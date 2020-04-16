Las Vegas police seek woman in identity theft from December
Las Vegas police are asking for the public’s help locating an identify theft suspect.
Las Vegas police are asking for the public’s help locating a woman accused of identity theft and stealing “an undisclosed large sum of money.”
Police said a woman withdrew the money from an account on Dec. 20. The suspect is described as a Hispanic woman with brown hair and brown eyes, last seen wearing a black jacket with a large Louis Vuitton purse.
Anyone with information can contact the Metropolitan Police Department at 702-828-3483 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
