Las Vegas police seek woman in identity theft from December

(LVMPD)

(LVMPD)

Las Vegas police are asking for the public’s help locating a woman accused of identity theft and stealing “an undisclosed large sum of money.”

Police said a woman withdrew the money from an account on Dec. 20. The suspect is described as a Hispanic woman with brown hair and brown eyes, last seen wearing a black jacket with a large Louis Vuitton purse.

Anyone with information can contact the Metropolitan Police Department at 702-828-3483 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

