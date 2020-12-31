Las Vegas police seeking retail mall burglary suspect

Police are seeking information on this man in connection to a series of shopping mall burglaries in Primm and Las Vegas between June and December 2020. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police are seeking help finding a suspected mall burglar.

The man is wanted in connection with five separate burglaries in Primm and Las Vegas between June 7 and Dec. 17. In those burglaries, the suspect is known to enter the employee areas of retail stores and steal money, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The man is described as a Black man in his early 30s with dreadlocks. In surveillance footage posted by the department, the man can be seen entering a stock room and wandering around before leaving the area.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Las Vegas police at 702-828-4809.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.