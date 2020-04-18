Las Vegas police want help finding suspect in store robbery
Las Vegas police are seeking help in finding a man suspected of robbing a store at gunpoint last month.
About 1 a.m. March 7, a man displayed a handgun and took money from a store in the 4000 block 0f East Tropicana Avenue, the Metropolitan Police Department said. The man took money from a cash register behind a counter but police did not say how much money was stolen.
Police issued a description of the man along with surveillance camera footage of the robbery.
People with information about the case are asked to call the department’s commercial robbery section at 702-828-3591.
