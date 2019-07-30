Las Vegas ‘porch pirate’ theft suspect arrested in northwest valley

Police say a man suspected in a “porch pirate” theft of a package containing surveillance cameras was tracked down and apprehended, thanks, ironically, to well-positioned surveillance cameras.

Ryan Pollare, 21, is facing one count of grand larceny, according to court records. He was connected to a pair of petit larceny calls Tuesday near North Torrey Pines Drive and West Lone Mountain Road, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department records.

A Facebook post on the LVMPD’s Northwest Area Command page stated that Pollare is the suspect in the theft of “over $4,000 of merchandise from a victim’s front door step.

“With teamwork and communication, LVMPD, Northwest Area Command Detectives were able to locate the suspect and place him under arrest,” the post stated. “A subseuqent [sic] search warrant(s) revealed the mask used during the crime and the recovery of stolen merchandise! Great work by all involved!”

According to the Metro arrest report, surveillance cameras intended for the workplace of the victim were taken, valued at more than $4,100. A package of Cottenelle wipes, valued at $14.30, were taken from another residence.

Although the suspect was wearing a mask, police detectives identified Pollare because of his neck tattoo, according to the report.

Pollare remains in the Clark County Detention Center. He is scheduled for his initial appearance at 8 a.m. Tuesday in the Regional Justice Center.

