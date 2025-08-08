Las Vegas woman gets prison for role in gun store break-in

A Las Vegas woman was sentenced to prison Thursday for her role in stealing and selling dozens of firearms from a federally licensed dealer in Overton, federal prosecutors said.

Alexis Breanna Worrell was sentenced to 30 months in prison and two years of supervised release after she pleaded guilty to one count of theft of firearms from a licensee and one count of possession of stolen firearms, according to a statement from the U.S. attorney’s office for Nevada.

Co-defendant Dennis James Caputo, a Las Vegas man, was sentenced to six years in prison after he pleaded guilty to the same charges.

The statement said Worrell, Caputo and another person drove from Las Vegas to a closed firearms store in Overton on July 24, 2023, and broke into the shop. Caputo climbed to the building’s roof, the statement said, and used tools to make a hole in the roof before directing Worrell to wait for his call at a gas and convenience store. Caputo reached through the hole and grabbed an AK-47 pattern semiautomatic rifle, federal prosecutors said.

“He then dropped down inside the store, silenced the motion-sensor alarm, and began to pull various firearms from displays,” the statement said.

In total, 38 guns were stolen, prosecutors said.

The statement said Caputo placed the weapons into a bed sheet, rifle case and two five-gallon buckets, containers which Worrell admitted to helping place in their vehicle.

Federal prosecutors said Worrell and Caputo sold and transferred some of the stolen firearms between July 25, 2023, and Sept. 5, 2023. The two illegally sold at least 20 of the firearms, nine of which have been recovered from five prohibited persons who were engaged in criminal activities in the Las Vegas area, the statement said. Four of the firearms remained outstanding, prosecutors said.

In the past, Worrell has been convicted of trafficking methamphetamine in Clark County and other felony drug crimes in Oregon and Washington, according to the statement.

Contact Spencer Levering at slevering@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0253.