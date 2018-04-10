Man arrested after 2 robberies in central Las Vegas

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police arrested a 20-year-old man after two early Tuesday morning robberies in central Las Vegas.

During both robberies, the man walked into a convenience store and took a drink from the cooler. As he approached the clerk, he drew a gun and demanded money from the register, according to Metropolitan Police Lt. David Gordon.

Gordon said the first robbery was called in about 1:30 a.m. at a Chevron station at 1196 E. Tropicana Ave., near Maryland Parkway. The second was about 3:15 a.m. at a 7-Eleven at 5110 S. Maryland Parkway, less than a block away.

The man fled on foot after both robberies, Gordon said, but was arrested near the 7-Eleven.

