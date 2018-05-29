Man arrested after robbing Henderson payday loan shop

The man went into Check City, 130 N. Boulder Highway, near Lake Mead Parkway, wearing a surgical mask and was armed with a rifle, Henderson Police Department spokesman Scott Williams said. He left with an undisclosed amount of money.

Henderson police are investigating an armed robbery that was reported Tuesday morning. (Rio Lacanlale/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @riolacanlale

Henderson police arrested a man armed with a rifle Tuesday morning after he robbed a payday loan business.

As he was leaving the business at about 8 a.m., he saw responding officers and fled. While officers were chasing him, the man fired at least one shot, Williams said. Police do not know if the man fired at officers, and no one was injured in the shooting.

The robber jumped a wall to an apartment complex on the 300 block of Taylor Street, where he was arrested.

Investigators believe the man acted alone in the robbery.

