Robberies

Man arrested in Las Vegas’ Arts District burglaries

Jacob Williams (Metropolitan Police Department)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 10, 2024 - 4:12 pm
 

A 33-year-old man has been arrested as a suspect in a series of Arts District burglaries in downtown Las Vegas.

Jacob Emmanuel Williams was taken into custody Thursday and booked into the Clark County Detention Center on four counts of burglary to a business, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

Anyone who may have information about these burglaries is urged to contact detectives at 702-828-4314. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, or at crimestoppersofnv.com.

No other details were made available Friday.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

