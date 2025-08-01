95°F
Robberies

Man arrested in Texas in Las Vegas armored truck robbery

A Metropolitan Police Department vehicle is seen in this file photo. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, ...
A Metropolitan Police Department vehicle is seen in this file photo. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 1, 2025 - 10:06 am
 
Updated August 1, 2025 - 10:13 am

The Metropolitan Police Department said Friday that a 29-year-old man was arrested in Texas in connection with a Las Vegas armored truck robbery.

According to police, the armed robbery of an armored truck occurred at 12:14 p.m. in the 9600 block of West Charleston Boulevard in the west Las Vegas Valley.

Through the course of the investigation, police said that detectives identified 29-year-old Devonte Jackson as a suspect in the robbery.

Authorities said that Jackson was taken into custody by Texas State Troopers on Tuesday in Centerville, Texas, with the help of the FBI.

According to police, Jackson was booked into the McLennan County Jail in Waco and faces one count of robbery with the use of a deadly weapon and one count of coercion with force with the use of a deadly weapon.

Jackson is awaiting extradition to Las Vegas, authorities said.

