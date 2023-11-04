70°F
Robberies

Man beaten, robbed at Strip hotel; sex worker arrested

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 3, 2023 - 6:38 pm
 
Napria Wilson (Metropolitan Police Department)
Las Vegas police have accused a woman arrested of severely beating a man in his hotel room and stealing money from him at the end of October.

Napria Wilson was arrested on Wednesday and faces charges of attempted murder, robbery, residential burglary and battery resulting in substantial bodily harm, according to justice court records.

She was arrested in connection with an Oct. 27 beating after security at Caesars Palace found a man laying on the floor in his hotel room with his face covered in blood, calling for help around 7 a.m., according to a Metropolitan Police Department arrest report. He was then taken to University Medical Center for his injuries.

Police said in the report that the victim suffered several lacerations on his face, fractures in his face and a broken back. He later told officers that he solicited a prostitute that morning after winning some money, then after they went up to his room, the sex worker punched and kicked him several times when a disagreement about payment led to her reaching for his wallet, and she left with thousands of dollars that he had.

Police said they saw the attacker leave the hotel room on security footage, then get into a cab and leave. After contacting the taxi company, police found out that she went to an apartment complex in Henderson and told the driver “you never came here,” and “this didn’t happen,” according to the arrest report.

Police said they arrested Wilson when they saw her leaving an apartment at the same complex on Wednesday.

According to court records, Wilson has several priors, including another attempted murder charge from a closed case in 2021 and multiple battery charges within the last three years. She is due in court on Tuesday.

Contact Mark Credico at mcredico@reviewjournal.com.

