Man beaten, robbed inside casino parking garage

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man was beaten and robbed on Christmas Day in a parking garage of a southeast Las Vegas Valley casino.

Police were called just after 12:20 p.m. to Sam’s Town, 5111 Boulder Highway, according to Las Vegas police Lt. Ken Nogle.

Two men in their 20s attacked the man in his 50s or 60s, took his wallet and fled on foot, Nogle said.

The men remain at large. Police are continuing the investigation.

