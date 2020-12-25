54°F
Robberies

Man beaten, robbed inside casino parking garage

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 25, 2020 - 3:08 pm
 
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A man was beaten and robbed on Christmas Day in a parking garage of a southeast Las Vegas Valley casino.

Police were called just after 12:20 p.m. to Sam’s Town, 5111 Boulder Highway, according to Las Vegas police Lt. Ken Nogle.

Two men in their 20s attacked the man in his 50s or 60s, took his wallet and fled on foot, Nogle said.

The men remain at large. Police are continuing the investigation.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

