Man carjacked, robbed at Best Buy in southwest Las Vegas

Las Vegas police are investigating after a man was kidnapped, carjacked and robbed Tuesday morning in the southwest valley.

Las Vegas police detectives enter the Best Buy at 6950 Arroyo Crossing, near the 215 Beltway and Rainbow Boulevard Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018 where a man was kidnapped and carjacked in front of the store. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A Best Buy employe and Las Vegas police detectives gathered outside the store at 6950 Arroyo Crossing, near the 215 Beltway and Rainbow Boulevard Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018 where a man was kidnapped and carjacked in front of the store. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A Best Buy employee and a Las Vegas police detective exit the store Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018, in Las Vegas. A man was kidnapped and carjacked in front of the Best Buy at 6950 Arroyo Crossing, near the 215 Beltway and Rainbow Boulevard. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas police detectives gathered outside the Best Buy at 6950 Arroyo Crossing, near the 215 Beltway and Rainbow Boulevard Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018 where a man was kidnapped and carjacked in front of the store. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas police are investigating after a man was kidnapped, carjacked and robbed Tuesday morning in the southwest valley.

Shortly before 6 a.m., a man was approached by two men in the parking lot of a Best Buy at 6950 Arroyo Crossing, near the 215 Beltway and South Rainbow Boulevard. Police said at least one of the two suspects was armed with a handgun.

The suspects forced the man into his car and made him drive to an ATM, where he withdrew an unknown amount of money for the suspects, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said. The two men then instructed the victim to drive to a convenience store at 4030 W. Charleston Blvd., where they told him to get out of his vehicle.

Police said the suspects fled north on Hinson Street in the man’s car.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

Review-Journal staff writer Rio Lacanlale contributed to this report.

6950 Arroyo Crossing, las vegas, nv