Man charged with robbery after 8-hour standoff in southwest Las Vegas

At least one person faces charges of robbery and burglary in connection with an eight-hour barricade that began Saturday morning in the southwest valley.

Police activity at the Apache Pines Apartments on the 9500 block of Tropicana Avenue, near Fort Apache Road, where robbery suspects barricaded, in Las Vegas, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

A large police presence is at the 9500 block of Tropicana Avenue, near Fort Apache Road. Rio Lacanlale/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Although Las Vegas police said Saturday that four people had been arrested in connection with the barricade, arrest records showed only one related arrest.

Ryan Anthony Warren-Hunt, 28, faces four charges, including burglary and robbery with a deadly weapon and conspiracy to commit burglary and robbery, arrest logs show. He was booked about 4 p.m. Saturday into the Clark County Detention Center, where he is held on $74,000 bail, according to jail logs.

Police were called just after 10 a.m. Saturday to reports of a robbery at a business in the 7000 block of South Rainbow Boulevard, near Warm Springs Road. An investigation of the robbery led Metropolitan Police Department detectives to the Apache Pines apartment complex in the 9500 block of West Tropicana Avenue, near Fort Apache Road.

Multiple suspects were believed to be holed up in an apartment, police initially reported Saturday. Westbound Tropicana Avenue was closed to traffic during the barricade, and became something of a parking lot for law enforcement agency vehicles as they surrounded the Apache Pines Apartments.

By the time roads were reopened and residents were allowed back into the apartment complex about 7:20 p.m. Saturday, Metro Lt. Ken Romaine said police had four suspects in custody. It was unclear what time Saturday police made the arrests.

Las Vegas police were not available Sunday to explain why only one person was listed in the arrest logs in connection with the robbery.

