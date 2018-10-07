Man dragged by car after chasing alleged female thief on Las Vegas Strip

A man is hospitalized in critical condition after he was dragged by a car near the SLS Sunday morning, according to Las Vegas police.

The man was chasing a woman alleged to have stolen jewelry from him inside a hotel in the 2600 block of Las Vegas Boulevard, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Chris Holmes said about 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

The man was chasing a woman alleged to have stolen jewelry from him inside a hotel in the 2600 block of Las Vegas Boulevard, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Chris Holmes said about 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

The woman jumped into a vehicle driven by a male on Las Vegas Boulevard, outside the hotel. Police believe the man driving the vehicle may have been a pimp, and the woman who got into the car may have been a prostitute, Holmes said.

The man who chased the woman from the hotel was dragged by the car for about 100 feet on Las Vegas Boulevard North, Holmes said. It appeared he was holding onto the car or was somehow “tangled up” on the side of it.

“He was on the hood at one point,” Holmes said.

He was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition. He was still alive as of Sunday afternoon, but homicide detectives took over the investigation, Lt. Ray Spencer said.

The driver and the woman fled. Las Vegas police are searching for a white Mercedes.

