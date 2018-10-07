Robberies

Man dragged by car after chasing alleged female thief on Las Vegas Strip

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 7, 2018 - 12:28 pm
 
Updated October 7, 2018 - 3:58 pm

A man is hospitalized in critical condition after he was dragged by a car near the SLS Las Vegas on Sunday morning, according to Las Vegas police.

The man was chasing a woman alleged to have stolen jewelry from him inside a hotel in the 2600 block of Las Vegas Boulevard, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Chris Holmes said about 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

The woman jumped into a vehicle driven by a male on Las Vegas Boulevard, outside the hotel. Police believe the man driving the vehicle may have been a pimp, and the woman who got into the car may have been a prostitute, Holmes said.

The man who chased the woman from the hotel was dragged by the car for about 100 feet on Las Vegas Boulevard North, Holmes said. It appeared he was holding onto the car or was somehow “tangled up” on the side of it.

“He was on the hood at one point,” Holmes said.

He was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition. He was still alive as of Sunday afternoon, but homicide detectives took over the investigation, Lt. Ray Spencer said.

The driver and the woman fled. Las Vegas police are searching for a white Mercedes.

Contact Kimber Laux at klaux@reviewjournal.com. Follow @lauxkimber on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Mike Shoro contributed to this report.

ad-high_impact_4
Crime
Review held in death of man after encounter with Las Vegas police
The mother of Tashii Brown, who died after an encounter with Las Vegas police on the Strip, not satisfied after public review of evidence. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vehicle of Interest in January Homicide
Las Vegas police released footage Friday of a “vehicle of interest” from a deadly shooting in January. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
Hostage escapes clutches of robber before shooting
Metropolitan Police Department footage shows a man wearing a motorcycle helmet, identified by police as 27-year-old Mario B. Trejo, with one arm wrapped around a woman’s neck and held a handgun to her head.
Sunset Park Vigil
A small group of people gathered in Sunset Park to remember the three children recently killed in the area.
Henderson police bodycam footage of officer-involved shooting
Henderson police released body-worn camera footage of an officer-involved shooting in a grocery store parking lot at 2667 Windmill Parkway on Aug. 12, 2018. (Henderson Police Department)
Metro Asst. Sheriff Brett Zimmerman on Aug. 8 officer-involved shooting
Metropolitan Police Department Assistant Sheriff Brett Zimmerman met with media Monday to discuss the details of the 14th officer-involved shooting of the year. (Madelyn Reese/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nye County detectives pursue suspects
A swarm of Nye County deputies, at the request of Las Vegas police, surrounded a hotel room in Pahrump last week to take two fugitives into custody. (Nye County Sheriff's Office)
Las Vegas judge’s ruling will halt tonight’s execution
On Wednesday Judge Elizabeth Gonzalez issued a ruling that will halt the execution of convicted murderer Scott Dozier. Alvogen Inc., which makes the sedative midazolam, filed a lawsuit Tuesday accusing the Nevada Department of Corrections of surreptitiously obtaining the drug for use in an execution.
More in Robberies
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Robberies Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like