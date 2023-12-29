Man faces charges in Christmas Day armed robberies

Witnesses told police that the masked robber pointed a silver handgun, demanded money from the cash register and wore a jacket with the Hilton Grand Vacations logo on it.

A 28-year-old man is facing 11 felony criminal counts including the armed robberies of two convenience stores in northwest Las Vegas within 10 minutes of each other on Christmas Day.

Calvin Harris was arrested Monday after the 7-Eleven at 6115 Spring Mountain Road reported that a masked man with a handgun had robbed the store at 6:05 a.m. and the Rebel store at 6720 W. Flamingo Road complained about a man in a mask robbing it at gunpoint at 6:15 a.m., according to an arrest report from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Officers traced Harris to his mother’s house on the 6200 block of Pinewood Avenue and arrested him that day at 2:55 p.m., the report said.

Aside from the two holiday robberies, Harris is also a suspect in a robbery spree on Dec. 16, including at the same 7-Eleven on Spring Mountain at 2:26 a.m., the same Rebel store on West Flamingo Road at 4:16 a.m. and a Circle K market at 4495 S. Buffalo Drive. at 4:41 a.m., police said in the report.

In each case, witnesses told police that the robber pointed a silver handgun, demanded money from the cash register and wore a gray mask and a black jacket with the Hilton Grand Vacations logo on it, based on the report.

From video surveillance footage, police observed a white 2017 Honda with alloy wheels and a sunroof driving away from the area of the robberies. They were able to spot the license plate number, tracing the car to Harris, the report stated.

Police also learned that he had been a security associate with Hilton Grand Vacations in Las Vegas and had been fired from the job in November, according to the report.

Following his arrest at 11:50 a.m. Monday, Harris confessed to performing the robberies and told them his firearm was at his mother’s home, where officers recovered a Taurus 9mm handgun, police reported.

Harris is set to appear in Justice Court on April 11 to face six counts of robbery with a deadly weapon and five counts of burglary with a deadly weapon, according to court records.

