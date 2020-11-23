Man faces multiple charges in retail burglary ring, police say

A Las Vegas man has been arrested in what police say was an organized retail burglary ring that targeted at least 13 different stores, yielding many thousands in profit.

Corey Britton (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Clark County Detention Center records show Corey Britton, 36, has been booked at the Clark County Detention Center on five counts of grand larceny, five counts of burglary, participating in an organized retail theft ring and robbery. Arrest reports and warrants issued for Britton indicate he is suspected of repeatedly going into retail stores in the Las Vegas Valley, stealing items and then selling them on the street in incidents dating back to the summer of 2019.

During a two-week period in September alone he’s accused of a $2,700 theft at Kors, three thefts of $3,784, $1,968, and $2,588 at the Coach Store, and a $2,150 theft at Saks off 5th. In each case police said Britton is pictured on video surveillance acting like a shopper, grabbing expensive purses or other merchandise and then bolting out the door. He is also listed as a suspect in multiple smaller thefts at Marshalls stores dating back to 2019.

Police said when he was arrested on Thursday, he made a statement to an officer while in custody.

“Britton made several utterances that he knew the law and something to the effect that he was stealing merchandise to sell it at a lower price so people could afford it,” police said in an arrest report.

A criminal complaint had not been filed in the case as of Monday morning. He is expected to appear in Las Vegas Justice Court on Tuesday.

