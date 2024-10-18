Man has over $100K in luxury watches stolen by women on Las Vegas Strip, police say

A man reported to police that he had over $100,000 in luxury watches stolen from him by two women on the Las Vegas Strip.

The Wynn Las Vegas and Encore are seen in Las Vegas in this file photo. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

According to an arrest report from the Metropolitan Police Department, the man told officers that he met the two women on Oct. 11 while at the Lobby Bar inside the Encore resort.

The two women, who are are identified by police as Bailey Carr and Nikaila McMasters, suggested that the victim and another man who was with him should go upstairs to a room, the report states.

According to the victim, he fell asleep in the bedroom while McMasters was in the room with him. The report states that the other man was in the living room part of the suite with Carr.

The victim told police that when he woke up, he noticed three out of the six watches he had were missing: an Audemars Piguet watch with a black face and full diamonds, valued at $80,000, a Rolex Presidential watch that features a green face and full diamonds, valued at $25,000, and a Rolex Submariner “Starbucks” watch with a black face, valued at $15,000.

The man also reported to police that he noticed a Zelle transaction to “Nikaila” for $1,200. But he “did not recall ever sending it or what it was for.”

In an interview with police, the second man reported to authorities that once at the room, McMasters had asked the victim what he wanted her to do with him, to which he reportedly replied “take care of him.”

The man said that he stayed in the living room with Carr, who requested money from him in order to perform sexual acts.

The man told police that after he refused to pay additional money to Carr, he went to check on the victim, who was asleep in the bedroom.

According to the report, the man claimed that at one point, he reportedly saw McMasters holding the victim’s wallet, which he took from her and stored in his suit coat.

Both women then said they were leaving, and the man also left the suite to return to his own room, police wrote.

The arrest report states that police were able to identify the two women after surveillance footage showed them each arriving to the property in vehicles that were registered in their names.

The report notes that both women are facing charges of grand larceny exceeding $100,000, among other charges. McMasters also faces an additional theft charge due to the Zelle transaction that the victim said he had no recollection of.