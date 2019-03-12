Man hurt in attempted home-invasion robbery in south Las Vegas

(Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

One man was injured Monday night during an attempted home robbery in the south Las Vegas Valley, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police responded to reports of the attempted robbery just before 10 p.m. at the Veridian Apartments at 4255 W. Viking Road, near Arville Street and West Flamingo Road, Metro Lt. David Gordon said.

According to police, the victim, a man in his 60s, was inside his apartment with his daughter when he heard a knock at the door. When he opened the door, he was confronted by two unknown male suspects armed with handguns. The suspects forced their way into the apartment and a struggled ensued. The man was struck in the head and face with a handgun, Gordon said.

The victim’s daughter heard the commotion and came out of her bedroom and saw her dad on the floor bleeding, Gordon said. The suspects fled the apartment and got into a light colored four-door sedan, heading northbound out of the apartment complex.

The suspects remained at-large early Tuesday, according to the police.

The man was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries to his head, Gordon said.

4255 W. Viking Road Las Vegas, Nevada