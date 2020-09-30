Man in Raiders gear sought in connection with Las Vegas armed robbery

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro’s commercial robbery section at 702-828-3591 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Police are seeking a man in connection to an armed robbery Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, on the 1700 block of North Buffalo Drive in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Police are seeking a man in connection with an armed robbery of a business last week in the northwest Las Vegas Valley.

The man entered the business just after 6:35 p.m. Thursday on the 1700 block of North Buffalo Drive, north of Vegas Drive, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

The man demanded money and pointed a firearm at an employee.

He is described as 5-foot-7, about 180 pounds, wearing a black Raiders hat turned backward, black Raiders sweatshirt, tan pants, black shoes and a face mask.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro’s commercial robbery section at 702-828-3591 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

