Man in Raiders gear sought in connection with Las Vegas armed robbery
Anyone with information is asked to call Metro’s commercial robbery section at 702-828-3591 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
Police are seeking a man in connection with an armed robbery of a business last week in the northwest Las Vegas Valley.
The man entered the business just after 6:35 p.m. Thursday on the 1700 block of North Buffalo Drive, north of Vegas Drive, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.
The man demanded money and pointed a firearm at an employee.
He is described as 5-foot-7, about 180 pounds, wearing a black Raiders hat turned backward, black Raiders sweatshirt, tan pants, black shoes and a face mask.
Anyone with information is asked to call Metro’s commercial robbery section at 702-828-3591 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.