Man in U.S. illegally, accused in Las Vegas taco truck robberies

The FBI arrested a 38-year-old citizen of Mexico in connection with the armed robbery of four taco vendors in January.

A Mexican national made his first court appearance Wednesday in connection with the armed robbery of several food trucks and restaurants in Las Vegas in January.

According to a news release from the Department of Justice, Jose Manuel Arce-Martinez, 38, robbed four taco eateries between Jan. 21 and Jan. 26.

In each alleged robbery, Arce-Martinez used a “privately made” semi-automatic pistol, according to the DOJ.

Prosecutors allege that along with money, Arce-Martinez robbed employees of two cellphones, a gold necklace, a jacket and a wallet containing debit cards, a driver’s license and a Social Security card.

Sue Fahami, acting U.S. Attorney for the District of Nevada, said in the release that “violent crime has no place in our community.”

Spencer Evans, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Las Vegas division, called the robberies “brazen” and said they had instilled fear in the Las Vegas community.

According to allegations contained in an indictment and statements made during court proceedings, Arce-Martinez was a Mexican citizen unlawfully residing in the U.S. at the time of the robberies.

He was charged with four counts of interference with commerce by robbery, four counts of brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, and two counts of being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm or ammunition.

Magistrate Judge Brenda Weksler scheduled a jury trial to begin May 19. Arce-Martinez faces a possible sentence of life in prison if convicted.

The Metropolitan Police Department assisted the FBI in the investigation.