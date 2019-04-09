Man injured as he tries to stop carjacker in central valley

A man was injured during a carjacking in the central valley Monday night, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

About 9 p.m., police responded to a 7-Eleven at 4325 W. Sahara Ave., near South Arville Street for reports of a carjacking, which resulted in the victim being critically injured, Metro Lt. David Gordon said.

A man parked his Ford Mustang in the parking lot of the 7-Eleven and left his keys in the ignition while he went into the store. As the man was inside, he noticed a man get into his vehicle, Gordon said.

The victim attempted to stop the man by placing his body on or near the hood of the vehicle and the suspect continued to drive out of the parking lot, causing the vicitm to be thrown to the ground, Gordon said.

The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Police have not located the suspect or the victim’s car, he said.