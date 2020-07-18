Man plays slots, robs store in central Las Vegas, police say

Las Vegas police were called at 11:15 p.m. Wednesday to the 3600 block of West Sahara Avenue, near South Valley View Boulevard, for a report of an armed robbery, according to a Metropolitan Police Department statement.

(LVMPD)

(LVMPD)

Las Vegas police are searching for a man suspected of robbing a store after playing its slot machines Wednesday night.

Police were called at 11:15 p.m. to the 3600 block of West Sahara Avenue, near South Valley View Boulevard, for a report of an armed robbery, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

The man approached the clerk with a handgun after gambling and demanded the money in the cash drawer before fleeing, police said.

He was described as a Black man between ages 35 and 37, with brown hair and a medium build. He was last seen wearing a long black shirt, black pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Las Vegas police at 702-828-3591.

