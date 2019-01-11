Man points gun at store clerk in northeast Las Vegas, police say

Las Vegas police are asking for help locating a man suspected of shoplifting and pointing a firearm at a clerk at a business in the northeast valley on Dec. 28.

The man took items from a business at about 2 a.m. Dec. 28 on the 4000 block of Las Vegas Boulevard North, west of North Nellis Boulevard, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a release Thursday.

When he was caught shoplifting, he ran from the business. A clerk followed him outside into the parking lot, when the man grabbed a firearm from a vehicle, the release said. He pointed the firearm at the clerk and chased the clerk back inside, police said. No one was injured.

The suspect was described as between 30 and 40 years old and between 5 feet, 5 inches and 5 feet, 8 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a black beanie with a white design, a black T-shirt, black pants and brown boots, police said.

The man’s vehicle was described as a maroon Ford F-250 truck with lifted black wheels, black running boards and tinted windows.

Police asked anyone with information to contact Metro’s robbery section at 702-828-3591 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

