Man robbed in Chaparral parking lot during cannabis deal

A man who went to the parking lot of Chaparral High School in east Las Vegas to conduct a marijuana sale overnight was robbed at gunpoint, police said.

Las Vegas police Lt. David Gordon said the man, in his 20s, “showed up in the parking lot of Chaparral HS to complete a sales transaction of marijuana” when he was confronted by two men at 12:01 a.m.

“(A) male suspect presented a gun and demanded the victim’s vehicle,” Gordon said. “The suspects fled in the victim’s Toyota SUV, but collided into a parked car a short distance away.”

The two assailants left the victim’s vehicle at Casa Blanca Street and Casa Colorado Avenue and ran from the area on foot.

Police said they were working to identify the men.

