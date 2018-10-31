Man robbed in Las Vegas Strip casino bathroom, suspect gets away

Las Vegas police are searching for a man who attacked and robbed another man early Wednesday morning in a Circus Circus bathroom.

Circus Circus (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

Las Vegas police are searching for a man who attacked and robbed another man early Wednesday morning in a Circus Circus bathroom.

About 3:30 a.m. a man walked into a bathroom at Circus Circus and was ambushed by the robber, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said. The robber punched the man and took his wallet, which contained cash, credit cards and the man’s ID

The suspect fled and has not been caught.

Medical personnel treated the man at the scene, Gordon said.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0365. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.