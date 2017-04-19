Man robbed while in car in strip club parking lot

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 30-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint in a strip club parking lot Wednesday morning.

He was inside his vehicle outside the Sapphire Las Vegas, 3025 Sammy Davis Jr. Drive, when a man with a gun took his cell phone and cash about 2:20 a.m., Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said.

The robber drove off in a light-colored, older SUV, Gordon said. The 30-year-old man followed the robber but “lost sight of him” as he was entering northbound Interstate 15 from Spring Mountain Road.

No further information was available.

