Robberies

Man robbed while in car in strip club parking lot

By Michael Shoro Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 19, 2017 - 4:16 am
 

A 30-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint in a strip club parking lot Wednesday morning.

He was inside his vehicle outside the Sapphire Las Vegas, 3025 Sammy Davis Jr. Drive, when a man with a gun took his cell phone and cash about 2:20 a.m., Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said.

The robber drove off in a light-colored, older SUV, Gordon said. The 30-year-old man followed the robber but “lost sight of him” as he was entering northbound Interstate 15 from Spring Mountain Road.

No further information was available.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

