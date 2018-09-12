Man robs cashier cage at Las Vegas Strip casino

A man used a gun to rob a cashier cage about 10:35 a.m. at Excalibur, 3850 Las Vegas Boulevard South, Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Aden OcampoGomez said.

Excalibur robbery suspect (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police are investigating an armed robbery Wednesday morning at a Strip casino. (Joel Angel/Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Car of Excalibur robbery suspect (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Excalibur robbery suspect (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police are investigating an armed robbery Wednesday morning at a Strip casino.

A man used a gun to rob a cashier cage about 10:35 a.m. at Excalibur, 3850 Las Vegas Boulevard South, Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Aden OcampoGomez said. The man made off with an undisclosed amount of money before police arrived.

No injuries were reported.

Metro described the suspect as a 6-foot-2 and about 190 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes and last seen wearing a tan shirt, bluejeans and a blue hat. Police said he also was seen carrying a dark-colored bag.

Metro said the suspect arrived and left in a small, 4-door vehicle with tinted windows.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro’s robbery section at 702-828-3591 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Rio Lacanlale contributed to this report.

3850 Las Vegas Blvd. South