Man robs casino cage on Las Vegas Strip, flees

A man robbed the main cage of the New York-New York Hotel and Casino Thursday morning.

Las Vegas police Lt. David Gordon said police were called to the property at 3790 Las Vegas Boulevard South at 2:06 a.m.

“A white male suspect obtained an undetermined amount of cash,” Gordon said of the robbery.

The exact method the man used to carry out the heist was not provided by police.

“The suspect is outstanding,” Gordon said. “There were no injuries reported.”

Further details were not immediately released.

