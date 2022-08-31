Man robs restaurant in ‘smash-and-grab,’ steals whisky

The man also used a high-powered saw to cut into the safe.

The safe at Lindo Michoacan at 10082 W. Flamingo Road in Las Vegas is shown Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. The restaurant’s manager said a male broke through a window and used tools to break into the ATM and safe. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Hostess Nuvia Alvizo waits to seat customers at Lindo Michoacan at 10082 W. Flamingo Road in Las Vegas is shown Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. The restaurant’s manager said a male broke through a window and used tools to break into the ATM and safe. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The ATM at Lindo Michoacan at 10082 W. Flamingo Road in Las Vegas is shown Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. The restaurant’s manager said a male broke through a window and used tools to break into the ATM and safe. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

It started with a crawl through a window. It ended with a swig of ill-gotten alcohol.

In between, a man broke into a safe and ATM at a popular west Las Vegas Valley restaurant.

Surveillance footage captured the break-in early Monday at Lindo Michoacan Summerlin on the 10000 block of West Flamingo Road.

Co-owner Juvenal Magaña said damage costs to the restaurant and the value of what was taken was still being determined.

“They tried the door, then ended up breaking through a (dining room) window,” Magaña said. The man was initially seen parked at a nearby Albertsons on the store’s outside video.

After entering the business wearing construction overalls and a large floppy hat, the man used a high-powered saw to cut into the safe.

“He brought a couple of bags of tools; he knew what he was doing obviously,” said restaurant manager Ninfa Magana. “He also tried to exit through our patio door, which was damaged, but he wasn’t successful. He then took a bottle of (Buchanan’s) whisky and exited through the window he came in.”

The restaurant owners are publicizing the “smash-and-grab” to caution other establishments and raise awareness.

The restaurant was in the headlines in February as the scene of where Gov. Steve Sisolak and his wife, Kathy, were accosted and threatened by a man who shouted racial and anti-government epithets at them in an incident captured on a cellphone video.

Sisolak later asked that no charges be filed against Justin Andersch. Andersch took his own life in July.

