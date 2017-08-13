Man robs two Las Vegas businesses, threatens to shoot clerk

A man is wanted by police after robbing two businesses in the Las Vegas Valley and making threats to shoot a clerk, police said Saturday.

In the early morning hours Thursday, a man robbed a business on the 3000 block of West Sahara Avenue and then another on the 9000 block of the same street, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a release.

Police described the man as “extremely aggressive” toward the workers and said the man threatened to shoot a clerk for moving too slow.

Metro considers the man armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information should call Metro’s robbery section at 702-828-3591 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

