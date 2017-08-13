ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Robberies

Man robs two Las Vegas businesses, threatens to shoot clerk

By Rachel Hershkovitz Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 12, 2017 - 11:52 pm
 

A man is wanted by police after robbing two businesses in the Las Vegas Valley and making threats to shoot a clerk, police said Saturday.

In the early morning hours Thursday, a man robbed a business on the 3000 block of West Sahara Avenue and then another on the 9000 block of the same street, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a release.

Police described the man as “extremely aggressive” toward the workers and said the man threatened to shoot a clerk for moving too slow.

Metro considers the man armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information should call Metro’s robbery section at 702-828-3591 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter.

 

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
News Headlines
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Robberies Video
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like