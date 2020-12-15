45°F
Man says he was robbery victim outside Chick-fil-A

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 14, 2020 - 9:08 pm
 
Chick-fil-A at 2480 S. Rancho Drive. (Google)
A man said he was robbed of cash outside a fast-food restaurant Monday afternoon in the central Las Vegas Valley.

The victim was carrying a bank bag around noon outside Chick-fil-A at 2480 S. Rancho Drive near West Sahara Avenue when he was approached by an unknown man, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Brian Boxler.

The man pushed the victim down, took cash from the bank and fled on foot. The victim suffered a minor head injury and then filed a report at Convention Center Area Command.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

