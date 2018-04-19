Man shoots at driver after car stolen in east Las Vegas

A man shot at another man who drove off with his car Wednesday night in the east valley, Las Vegas police said.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The man whose car was stolen pulled into a parking lot just before 10 p.m. at 251 N. Nellis Blvd., near Stewart Avenue, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said. He got out of his 2014 white Ford to throw out some trash, leaving the car door open and the engine running.

Upon returning to his car, he found another man sitting in the driver’s seat, Gordon said, and the man behind the wheel pulled out a gun. The car owner, whom Gordon said was a licensed concealed carrier, then pulled out his own gun and shot at the man behind the wheel.

The car owner ran away, fell and got a cut to his head, Gordon said. The man behind the wheel took off in the car south on Nellis Boulevard.

The injured owner was hospitalized. Officers are still looking for the suspect who stole the car.

No further information was immediately available.

251 N. Nellis Blvd., Las Vegas