Man shot at employee during robbery, police say
Anyone with information may call the Metropolitan Police Department’s commercial robbery section at 702-828-3591 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
Police are searching for a man in connection to an armed robbery committed Thursday just off the north end of the Strip.
The man was attempting to steal merchandise just before 11:30 p.m. from a business near the 500 block of East Oakey Boulevard, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release. He then pointed a firearm at the employee and fired a round.
He is about 5-foot-6 with a thin build and dark beard, wearing a black T-shirt, black pants, red shoes and carrying a black backpack.
Anyone with information may call the police department’s commercial robbery section at 702-828-3591 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.