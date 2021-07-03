Man shot at employee during robbery, police say

Anyone with information may call the Metropolitan Police Department’s commercial robbery section at 702-828-3591 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Police are seeking this man in connection to an armed robbery committed Thursday, July 1, 2021, at a business on the 500 block of East Oakey Boulevard in Las Vegas. (Metropolitan Police Department)

Police are searching for a man in connection to an armed robbery committed Thursday just off the north end of the Strip.

The man was attempting to steal merchandise just before 11:30 p.m. from a business near the 500 block of East Oakey Boulevard, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release. He then pointed a firearm at the employee and fired a round.

He is about 5-foot-6 with a thin build and dark beard, wearing a black T-shirt, black pants, red shoes and carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information may call the police department’s commercial robbery section at 702-828-3591 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.