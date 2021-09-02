Man sought in 2 bank robberies in central Las Vegas

Anyone with information on either incident may call the police department’s commercial robbery section at 702-828-3591 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Police are seeking this man who they say committed two bank robberies within days of each other on West Sahara Avenue in Las Vegas. (Metropolitan Police Department)

Police are seeking a man in connection to two bank robberies that occurred within a half-mile of each other in central Las Vegas.

The first occurred at 11:40 a.m. Aug. 23 at 2300 W. Sahara Ave., which is a U.S. Bank, according to Metropolitan Police Department records. He wore a white Callaway hat, black UFC short-sleeve shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

The second occurred just before 10:45 a.m. Tuesday at 2700 W. Sahara Ave., which is a Bank of Nevada location, according to police records. In this incident, he was wearing a white short-sleeve shirt with gray flecks all over, blue jeans and black shoes.

He is of an unknown age with an average build and wearing prescription glasses, police said.

