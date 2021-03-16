Man sought in 2 southeast Las Vegas Valley armed robberies

Anyone with information should call the police department’s commercial robbery section at 702-828-3591.

(Metropolitan Police Department)

Police are seeking information on a man who committed two armed robberies of businesses this month in the southeast Las Vegas Valley.

The man is white, about 50 years old, about 5-foot-4 to 5-6 and 160 pounds and was last seen wearing a black jacket, green shirt, dark pants and dark shoes, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

Anyone with information should call the police department’s commercial robbery section at 702-828-3591 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

