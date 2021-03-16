51°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Robberies

Man sought in 2 southeast Las Vegas Valley armed robberies

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 16, 2021 - 11:26 am
 
(Metropolitan Police Department)
(Metropolitan Police Department)

Police are seeking information on a man who committed two armed robberies of businesses this month in the southeast Las Vegas Valley.

The man is white, about 50 years old, about 5-foot-4 to 5-6 and 160 pounds and was last seen wearing a black jacket, green shirt, dark pants and dark shoes, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

Anyone with information should call the police department’s commercial robbery section at 702-828-3591 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas already climbing back with nearly 40 shows
Las Vegas already climbing back with nearly 40 shows
2
Raiders agree to terms with DE Ngakoue, lose WR Agholor
Raiders agree to terms with DE Ngakoue, lose WR Agholor
3
13 Nevada casinos still closed after pandemic shutdown
13 Nevada casinos still closed after pandemic shutdown
4
Gas prices rose 37 cents in the last month. Here’s why.
Gas prices rose 37 cents in the last month. Here’s why.
5
‘Selling Summerlin’ brings Realtor reality TV to Las Vegas
‘Selling Summerlin’ brings Realtor reality TV to Las Vegas
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.