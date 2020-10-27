Man sought in armed robbery at central Las Vegas business

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro’s commercial robbery section at 702-828-3591 or or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Police are seeking a man in connection to an armed robbery Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, on the 2600 block of South Eastern Avenue in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Police are seeking a man in connection with an armed robbery of a central Las Vegas business Sunday night.

The man entered the business just around 11:45 p.m. on the 2600 block of South Eastern Avenue, near East Karen Avenue, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

The man demanded money and pointed a firearm at an employee. The victim complied, and the man

He is described as 5-foot-7 to 5-9, between 150 and 200 pounds, wearing a gray ski mask, gray hoodie with red draw strings, black pants and black shoes.

