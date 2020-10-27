49°F
Robberies

Man sought in armed robbery at central Las Vegas business

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 26, 2020 - 7:48 pm
 

Police are seeking a man in connection with an armed robbery of a central Las Vegas business Sunday night.

The man entered the business just around 11:45 p.m. on the 2600 block of South Eastern Avenue, near East Karen Avenue, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

The man demanded money and pointed a firearm at an employee. The victim complied, and the man

He is described as 5-foot-7 to 5-9, between 150 and 200 pounds, wearing a gray ski mask, gray hoodie with red draw strings, black pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro’s commercial robbery section at 702-828-3591 or or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

