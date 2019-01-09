Man sought in armed robbery in central Las Vegas Valley

Las Vegas police are asking for help locating a man suspected of an armed robbery Sunday morning at a business in the central valley.

Las Vegas police are asking for help locating a man suspected of an armed robbery Sunday morning at a business in the central valley.

The man entered a business about 2:50 a.m. Sunday on the 5000 block of South Eastern Avenue, just south of East Tropicana Avenue, and demanded money from an employee, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a release Wednesday.

The man pointed a handgun at the employee, who gave him an undisclosed amount of money, police said. The man fled the scene before officers arrived.

The man was described as between 5 feet, 4 inches and 5 feet, 6 inches tall. He weighs about 200 pounds, is 40 to 50 years old, and was last seen wearing a black Nike jacket with a white logo, blue jeans, dark colored shoes and a black hat.

Police asked anyone with information to contact Metro’s robbery section at 702-828-3591 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.