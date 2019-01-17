Man sought in armed robbery near Las Vegas Strip

Las Vegas police are asking for help finding a man suspected of robbing a store with a firearm near the Strip on Tuesday night.

A man in his early 30s entered a business about 9 p.m. Tuesday on the 3000 block of Spring Mountain Road, just west of Las Vegas Boulevard South, a Metropolitan Police Department release said. The man approached an employee, showed a firearm and demanded money from the cash register, police said. The man then fled on foot.

No one was injured during the robbery, police said.

The suspect is described as about 5 feet, 7 inches to 5 feet, 8 inches tall with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans and black shoes, police said.

Anyone with information should call Metro’s commercial robbery section at 702-828-3591, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

