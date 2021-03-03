Man sought in armed robbery of central Las Vegas business
Anyone with information should call the police department’s commercial robbery section at 702-828-3591.
Police are seeking a man in connection with an armed robbery of a central Las Vegas business on Tuesday.
The man entered Boost Mobile, 2730 S. Maryland Parkway, just before 3:45 p.m., according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release and police records.
He took undisclosed items from the business and employees. The incident was captured on video surveillance.
The man is in his 30s, 5-foot-8 and about 170 pounds.
Anyone with information should call the police department’s commercial robbery section at 702-828-3591 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.