Man sought in armed robbery of central Las Vegas business

Police are seeking this man in connection to an armed robbery Tuesday, March 2, 2021, on the 2700 block of South Maryland Parkway in Las Vegas. (Metrpolitan Police Department)

Police are seeking a man in connection with an armed robbery of a central Las Vegas business on Tuesday.

The man entered Boost Mobile, 2730 S. Maryland Parkway, just before 3:45 p.m., according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release and police records.

He took undisclosed items from the business and employees. The incident was captured on video surveillance.

The man is in his 30s, 5-foot-8 and about 170 pounds.

Anyone with information should call the police department’s commercial robbery section at 702-828-3591 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.