Man sought in armed robbery of east Las Vegas Valley business

Police are seeking a man in connection with an armed robbery that occurred Thursday, June 13, 2024, on the 100 block of North Nellis Boulevard in Las Vegas. (Metropolitan Police Department)

Police are seeking the public’s assistance to identify a man in connection with an armed robbery of a business last month in the east Las Vegas Valley.

The robbery occurred at 5:15 a.m. June 13 on the 100 block of North Nellis Boulevard, near East Charleston Boulevard, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release. Police say the man entered the business, brandished a weapon and demanded cash from the employee.

He is about 6 feet tall and was last seen wearing a long, dirty-blonde wig, a black hat, black shirt, black shorts, black shoes and gray/black gloves.

Anyone with information is urged to call Metro’s Commercial Robbery Section at 702-828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

