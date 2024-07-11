105°F
Robberies

Man sought in armed robbery of east Las Vegas Valley business

Police are seeking a man in connection with an armed robbery that occurred Thursday, June 13, 2 ...
Police are seeking a man in connection with an armed robbery that occurred Thursday, June 13, 2024, on the 100 block of North Nellis Boulevard in Las Vegas. (Metropolitan Police Department)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 11, 2024 - 9:19 am
 

Police are seeking the public’s assistance to identify a man in connection with an armed robbery of a business last month in the east Las Vegas Valley.

The robbery occurred at 5:15 a.m. June 13 on the 100 block of North Nellis Boulevard, near East Charleston Boulevard, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release. Police say the man entered the business, brandished a weapon and demanded cash from the employee.

He is about 6 feet tall and was last seen wearing a long, dirty-blonde wig, a black hat, black shirt, black shorts, black shoes and gray/black gloves.

Anyone with information is urged to call Metro’s Commercial Robbery Section at 702-828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

