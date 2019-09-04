91°F
Robberies

Man sought in attempted robbery at northeast Las Vegas business

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 3, 2019 - 9:31 pm
 

Police are searching for a man who attempted to rob a northeast Las Vegas Valley business last month.

The man entered the business just after 1:15 p.m. Aug. 25 near North Lamb and East Charleston boulevards, according to Las Vegas police. He handed over a threatening note and demanded money. He then left without getting any cash.

No one was injured.

He is described as a Hispanic adult, 5-foot-6 to 5-8, 140 to 160 pounds, who was last seen wearing a dark-colored

hat, long-sleeve button-up shirt, black pants and white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro’s commercial robbery section at 702-828-3591, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

