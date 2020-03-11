Man sought in central Las Vegas gas station robbery

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro’s commercial robbery section at 702-828-3591.

Police are seeking this man in connection to a robbery Sunday, March 1, 2020, at a business on the southwest corner of North Decatur Boulevard and West Washington Avenue in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Police seek helping identifying a man in connection to a gas station robbery this month in the central Las Vegas Valley.

The man entered the Rebel Gas Station around 2 a.m. March 1 at the southwest corner of North Decatur Boulevard and West Washington Avenue, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release and public records.

He attacked the victim and stole an undisclosed amount of money, the release said.

He is 5-feet-7, about 200 pounds, between 35 and 40 years old with facial hair, last seen wearing a black baseball hat, black sweater, black pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro’s commercial robbery section at 702-828-3591 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

