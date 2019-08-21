Man sought in central Las Vegas Valley robbery

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro’s commercial robbery section at 702-828-3591.

Police are looking for this man in conection to a robbery that occurred Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, on the 4800 block of West Russell Road in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Police are looking for a man in connection with a robbery Wednesday morning in the central Las Vegas Valley.

The man entered the business around 4:45 a.m. on the 4800 block of West Russell Road, near South Decatur Boulevard, according to Las Vegas police. He demanded money from the victim, who complied. The man then fled the area.

He is described as Hispanic, 5-foot-9 to 5-11, with a medium build, mustache and tattoos on the throat and neck area. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with a Texas Longhorns logo and light blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro’s commercial robbery section at 702-828-3591, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

