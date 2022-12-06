Man sought in connection to 2 overnight armed robberies

Police are seeking a man involved in a pair of overnight armed robberies in the central Las Vegas area.

Police are seeking a man in connection with two recent armed robberies in Las Vegas. He is seen here on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at a business on West Wyoming Avenue and South Commerce Street. (Metropolitan Police Department)

The first occurred around 2:25 a.m. Monday at a business in the area of West Wyoming Avenue and South Commerce Street, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release. The second happened around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday at a business near the 3800 block of East Charleston Boulevard.

In both instances, the man pulled out a handgun and fired while demanding money from the victims. There were no injuries in either robbery.

He is about 20 years old, 5-foot-6 and about 180 pounds. He was last seen in a black baseball hat with a “P,” a red shirt, black jacket, black pants and a handgun.

Anyone with information is urged to call Metro’s Commercial Robbery Section at 702-828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

