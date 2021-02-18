Man sought in connection to series of Las Vegas armed robberies

Anyone with information may call the police department’s commercial robbery section at 702-828-3591.

Police are searching for this man in connection to a number of armed robberies across the Las Vegas Valley. (Metropolitan Police Department)

Police are searching for a man wanted on a series of armed robberies across the Las Vegas Valley.

In one incident reported earlier by the Metropolitan Police Department, the man entered a business around 10:15 p.m. Jan. 28 on the corner of Westcliff and North Durango drives, pointed a firearm at the employee and demanded money.

The man is in his late 20s or early 30s, between 5-foot-10 and 6 feet and 170 and 200 pounds.

Anyone with information may call the police department’s commercial robbery section at 702-828-3591 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

