Robberies

Man sought in connection with east Las Vegas Valley armed robbery

Police are seeking a man in connection with an armed robbery that occurred Saturday, May 31, 2025, at a business on the 1000 block of North Lamb Boulevard in Las Vegas. (Metropolitan Police Department)
Police are seeking a man in connection with an armed robbery that occurred Saturday, May 31, 2025, at a business on the 1000 block of North Lamb Boulevard in Las Vegas. (Metropolitan Police Department)
Police are seeking a man in connection with an armed robbery that occurred Saturday, May 31, 2025, at a business on the 1000 block of North Lamb Boulevard in Las Vegas. (Metropolitan Police Department)
Police are seeking a man in connection with an armed robbery that occurred Saturday, May 31, 2025, at a business on the 1000 block of North Lamb Boulevard in Las Vegas. (Metropolitan Police Department)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 12, 2025 - 9:11 am
 

Police are seeking a man in connection with an armed robbery last month in the east Las Vegas Valley.

The incident occurred just after 8:15 p.m. May 31 at a business on the 1000 block of North Lamb Boulevard, near East Washington Avenue, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

He is between 5-foot-8 to 6 feet tall, about 200 pounds, last seen wearing a black face mask, black hoodie with pinstripes, black sweatpants with gray stripes, red/black/white shoes and gloves.

Anyone with information is urged to call Metro’s Commercial Robbery Section at 702-828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

