Man sought in connection with east Las Vegas Valley armed robbery
Police are seeking a man in connection with an armed robbery last month in the east Las Vegas Valley.
The incident occurred just after 8:15 p.m. May 31 at a business on the 1000 block of North Lamb Boulevard, near East Washington Avenue, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.
He is between 5-foot-8 to 6 feet tall, about 200 pounds, last seen wearing a black face mask, black hoodie with pinstripes, black sweatpants with gray stripes, red/black/white shoes and gloves.
Anyone with information is urged to call Metro’s Commercial Robbery Section at 702-828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
