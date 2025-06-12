Man sought in connection with east Las Vegas Valley armed robbery

Anyone with information is urged to call Metro’s Commercial Robbery Section at 702-828-3591.

Police are seeking a man in connection with an armed robbery that occurred Saturday, May 31, 2025, at a business on the 1000 block of North Lamb Boulevard in Las Vegas. (Metropolitan Police Department)

Police are seeking a man in connection with an armed robbery last month in the east Las Vegas Valley.

The incident occurred just after 8:15 p.m. May 31 at a business on the 1000 block of North Lamb Boulevard, near East Washington Avenue, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

He is between 5-foot-8 to 6 feet tall, about 200 pounds, last seen wearing a black face mask, black hoodie with pinstripes, black sweatpants with gray stripes, red/black/white shoes and gloves.

Anyone with information is urged to call Metro’s Commercial Robbery Section at 702-828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

