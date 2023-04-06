Man sought in connection with east Las Vegas Valley robbery

The man entered the business around 7:20 p.m. March 3 near the 6500 block of East Lake Mead Boulevard, west of North Hollywood Boulevard.

Police are seeking a man in connection with a robbery last month in the east Las Vegas Valley.

The man entered the business around 7:20 p.m. March 3 near the 6500 block of East Lake Mead Boulevard, west of North Hollywood Boulevard, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release. He then demanded money while threatening employees.

He is described as standing about 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-10 and was wearing a black wig, camouflage bandana, red-hooded sweater, blue jeans and white tennis shoes.

Anyone with information can call Metro’s commercial robbery unit at 702-828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

