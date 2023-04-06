55°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Robberies

Man sought in connection with east Las Vegas Valley robbery

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 6, 2023 - 10:54 am
 
Police are seeking a man in connection with a robbery on Friday, March 3, 2023, near the 6500 b ...
Police are seeking a man in connection with a robbery on Friday, March 3, 2023, near the 6500 block of East Lake Mead Boulevard in Las Vegas. (Metropolitan Police Department)

Police are seeking a man in connection with a robbery last month in the east Las Vegas Valley.

The man entered the business around 7:20 p.m. March 3 near the 6500 block of East Lake Mead Boulevard, west of North Hollywood Boulevard, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release. He then demanded money while threatening employees.

He is described as standing about 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-10 and was wearing a black wig, camouflage bandana, red-hooded sweater, blue jeans and white tennis shoes.

Anyone with information can call Metro’s commercial robbery unit at 702-828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Golden Knights’ Robin Lehner accused of fraud in bankruptcy case
Golden Knights’ Robin Lehner accused of fraud in bankruptcy case
2
Fraudster’s gambling losses at Wynn lead to subpoena request
Fraudster’s gambling losses at Wynn lead to subpoena request
3
CARTOONS: Trump just shot himself in the foot
CARTOONS: Trump just shot himself in the foot
4
Henderson megamansion listed for $100K per month in rent
Henderson megamansion listed for $100K per month in rent
5
Suspect arrested within hour of stabbing death of a man near UNLV
Suspect arrested within hour of stabbing death of a man near UNLV
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
3 sought in armed robbery investigation in northwest Las Vegas Valley
3 sought in armed robbery investigation in northwest Las Vegas Valley
Woman sought in recent robberies across Las Vegas Valley
Woman sought in recent robberies across Las Vegas Valley
Police seek man who used knife to rob west Las Vegas Valley business
Police seek man who used knife to rob west Las Vegas Valley business
Man jailed in connection with east valley homicide
Man jailed in connection with east valley homicide
5 suspects in series of Summerlin burglaries arrested
5 suspects in series of Summerlin burglaries arrested
Woman dies after falling out of vehicle and onto roadway in northwest Las Vegas
Woman dies after falling out of vehicle and onto roadway in northwest Las Vegas