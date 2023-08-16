Man sought in connection with western Las Vegas robbery

Anyone with information is urged to call Metro’s Commercial Robbery Unit at 702-828-3591.

Police are seeking a man in connection to a robbery on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, on the 4000 block of South Fort Apache Road in Las Vegas. (Metropolitan Police Department)

Police are seeking a man in connection with an armed robbery this month in the western Las Vegas Valley.

The man entered the business just after 11:10 a.m. Aug. 9 on the 4000 block of South Fort Apache Road, near West Flamingo Road, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release and available records. He demanded money while brandishing a weapon.

He is about 25 years old, 5-foot-10-inches, 180 pounds who was wearing a black baseball cap, black T-shirt, dark blue skinny jeans and white shoes, police said.

Anyone with information is urged to call Metro’s Commercial Robbery Unit at 702-828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

