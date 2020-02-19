Man sought in Las Vegas Strip robbery who assaulted clerk

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro’s commercial robbery section at 702-828-3591.

Police are looking for a man in connection to an assault and robbery Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, on the 3600 block of Las Vegas Blvd. South in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Police are looking for a man who assaulted a clerk and took merchandise from a Las Vegas Strip business on New Year’s Day.

The man entered the business on the 3600 block of Las Vegas Blvd. South, near the Miracle Mile Shops, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

He began recklessly handling merchandise, police said. When the clerk asked him to be careful, the man became erupted and hit the victim several times with a blunt object. He left the store with several items of merchandise.

He is described in his 20s, 5-foot-8 to 6-0, dressed in a maroon and gold jacket with a Cleveland Cavaliers logo, maroon pants with a vertical white stripe, dark shoes, a knit beanie cap, and wearing white framed goggles around his neck.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro’s commercial robbery section at 702-828-3591, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

