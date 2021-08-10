Man sought in northeast Las Vegas armed robbery
Anyone with information may call the Metropolitan Police Department’s commercial robbery section at 702-828-3591 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
Police are searching for a man in connection to an armed robbery committed Monday afternoon in northeast Las Vegas.
The incident occurred just after 1:10 p.m. at a business on the 1200 block of North Nellis Boulevard, north of East Washington Avenue, according to a release and records from the Metropolitan Police Department.
He is described as being in his 20s with a skinny build and a shaved hair design with bleached dreadlocks on top.
