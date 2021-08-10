Man sought in northeast Las Vegas armed robbery

Anyone with information may call the Metropolitan Police Department’s commercial robbery section at 702-828-3591 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Police are seeking this man in connection to an armed robbery committed Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, on the 1200 block of North Nellis Boulevard in Las Vegas. (Metropolitan Police Department)

Police are searching for a man in connection to an armed robbery committed Monday afternoon in northeast Las Vegas.

The incident occurred just after 1:10 p.m. at a business on the 1200 block of North Nellis Boulevard, north of East Washington Avenue, according to a release and records from the Metropolitan Police Department.

He is described as being in his 20s with a skinny build and a shaved hair design with bleached dreadlocks on top.

